Advertisement

Pitt County Schools early college student tests positive for COVID-19

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Pitt County Schools student has tested positive for COVID-19.

The school system confirms that the student attends Innovation Early College High School at East Carolina University.

Citing privacy reasons, officials would not say how many students and staff came into contact with the student or how many have been quarantined as a result.

The system says that the student’s positive COVID-19 test confirmation was on Monday.

Spokeswoman Jennifer Johnson says the school is continuing to follow health guidelines that includes required masks and screenings.

Innovation Early College High School began classes back on August 6th.

The rest of the school system begins instruction this coming Monday.

Pitt County Schools went with a hybrid plan that includes a mix of in-person and remote learning.

Parents could also sign their child up for all remote learning.

Statement from Pitt County Schools:

“We can confirm that a member of our PCS school community has had a positive test for COVID-19. While we cannot comment on the specific details of any case due to privacy laws, we can share our protocols that were followed for this case and will be followed for any other suspected cases in the future. We are vigorously enforcing our mask-wearing requirements. Students, staff and visitors to our campuses are required to wear masks, even when they are six feet apart, and on buses. The Pitt County Health Department has advised us that wearing masks and maintaining distance significantly reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission. Before granting entry into our buildings, we also screen students, staff and visitors for symptoms of COVID-19, and we perform initial temperature checks. We also monitor students and staff members for symptom development throughout the day. Should any symptoms of illness arise, we isolate symptomatic individuals immediately in designated areas of our buildings and work to get them home as quickly as possible. Although mask-wearing and social distancing reduces the spread of COVID-19, out of an abundance of caution, the Health Department has also advised us to require a quarantine for any school community member who was present on a bus or in a classroom where a student or staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. A quarantined individual who does not become symptomatic may also get a COVID-19 test after six days, and if the test is negative, he/she may return to school or work. We are complying with these prescribed instructions, working with the Health Department to provide notification to affected individuals and are offering remote learning to students in quarantine and telework for quarantined staff members where possible. As a reminder, students, staff members or visitors should not ride a bus or come to campus if experiencing a fever, chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, a new cough, or a new loss of taste or smell. Additionally, individuals should not report to school or ride a bus if, within the last 14 days, they have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or have been within 6 feet for at least 15 minutes of someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19. We encourage staff and students to contact schools or supervisors directly before reporting to school or work if these situations occur. We thank the Pitt County Health Department for their continued partnership.”

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases at ECU nearly triple in one week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Since July 5, ECU says 70 students and 11 employees have tested positive for the virus.

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: Back to 90° with scattered PM storms

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Hot and humid air will lead to more afternoon thunderstorms, some with very heavy rain.

Crime

Man charged with murdering his sister

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
New Bern police say Theodore Luckett shot and killed his sister Tuesday night.

Education

Send your nominations! Teacher of the Week returning next week

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Liz Bateson
WITN’s Teacher of the Week segment will start back up again Wednesday, August 19.

Latest News

Crime

Cherry Point Marine facing statutory rape charges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Atlantic Beach police say 20-year-old Lance Corporal Jonathan Hornsby was charged with three counts of statutory rape.

Crime

UPDATE: ECU police investigating overnight assault

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
ECU and Greenville police are looking for a man they say tried to rob a group of people with a gun near 10th and Cotanche streets overnight.

Local

1,000+ gallons of wastewater spills in Kinston

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Crews are working to clean up more than 1,000 gallons of sewage after it spilled in Kinston Tuesday morning.

Pets

Pet of the Week: Feta

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s pet of the week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Feta.

News

Pitt County Court canceled August 12 due to COVID-19 case

Updated: 11 hours ago
Sessions of small claims, district and superior court are canceled for August 12

News

Mother remembers son by raising awareness of rare syndrome

Updated: 11 hours ago
One mother in East is keeping her son’s memory alive while also bringing awareness to a very rare syndrome.