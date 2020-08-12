Pitt County Schools early college student tests positive for COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Pitt County Schools student has tested positive for COVID-19.

The school system confirms that the student attends Innovation Early College High School at East Carolina University.

Citing privacy reasons, officials would not say how many students and staff came into contact with the student or how many have been quarantined as a result.

The system says that the student’s positive COVID-19 test confirmation was on Monday.

Spokeswoman Jennifer Johnson says the school is continuing to follow health guidelines that includes required masks and screenings.

Innovation Early College High School began classes back on August 6th.

The rest of the school system begins instruction this coming Monday.

Pitt County Schools went with a hybrid plan that includes a mix of in-person and remote learning.

Parents could also sign their child up for all remote learning.

Statement from Pitt County Schools:

“We can confirm that a member of our PCS school community has had a positive test for COVID-19. While we cannot comment on the specific details of any case due to privacy laws, we can share our protocols that were followed for this case and will be followed for any other suspected cases in the future. We are vigorously enforcing our mask-wearing requirements. Students, staff and visitors to our campuses are required to wear masks, even when they are six feet apart, and on buses. The Pitt County Health Department has advised us that wearing masks and maintaining distance significantly reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission. Before granting entry into our buildings, we also screen students, staff and visitors for symptoms of COVID-19, and we perform initial temperature checks. We also monitor students and staff members for symptom development throughout the day. Should any symptoms of illness arise, we isolate symptomatic individuals immediately in designated areas of our buildings and work to get them home as quickly as possible. Although mask-wearing and social distancing reduces the spread of COVID-19, out of an abundance of caution, the Health Department has also advised us to require a quarantine for any school community member who was present on a bus or in a classroom where a student or staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. A quarantined individual who does not become symptomatic may also get a COVID-19 test after six days, and if the test is negative, he/she may return to school or work. We are complying with these prescribed instructions, working with the Health Department to provide notification to affected individuals and are offering remote learning to students in quarantine and telework for quarantined staff members where possible. As a reminder, students, staff members or visitors should not ride a bus or come to campus if experiencing a fever, chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, a new cough, or a new loss of taste or smell. Additionally, individuals should not report to school or ride a bus if, within the last 14 days, they have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or have been within 6 feet for at least 15 minutes of someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19. We encourage staff and students to contact schools or supervisors directly before reporting to school or work if these situations occur. We thank the Pitt County Health Department for their continued partnership.”

