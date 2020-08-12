Pitt County modifies COVID-19 community testing site locations

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Due to the upcoming Pitt County Schools Open House, COVID-19 Community Testing site operations at J.H. Rose High School have been suspended for the remainder of this week.

An alternative testing location will be offered on both days, at the Pitt County Health Department, located at 201 Government Circle, Greenville from 8:30am – 12:30pm.

All other community testing sites, scheduled for these dates will operate as originally scheduled.

The Pitt County COVID-19 Community Testing program has been provided each weekday since July 13, in various locations throughout the community.

Currently, the program is set to expire after this Friday, August 14. Individuals can continue to be tested After August 14 at the Pitt County Health Department, with the next testing availability on Tuesday, August 18, from 3:00pm – 6:00pm.

A new round of COVID-19 Community Testing is being planned, with an anticipated start date sometime during the week of August 24.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.