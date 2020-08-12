Advertisement

Pitt County Court canceled August 12 due to COVID-19 case

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Marvin Blount says that sessions of small claims, district and superior court are canceled for August 12 due to a courthouse employee testing positive for COVID-19.

Court cases scheduled to be heard on August 12 will be rescheduled.

In addition to sessions of court being canceled, the district attorney’s office will be closed.

The clerk of court’s cashiers, estates / special proceedings and civil divisions will be open for regular business. The Sheriff’s Office and the Register of Deeds will remain open, as well.

“We are disheartened that this virus has affected our Pitt County courthouse community,” said Judge Blount. “We are working quickly to protect the health of other personnel as well as the people that we serve and to have affected areas of the courthouse cleaned so that we can hold court again soon.”

The decision to cancel court was made in consultation with the Pitt County public health director.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mother remembers son by raising awareness of rare syndrome

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Amber Lake
One mother in East is keeping her sons memory alive while also bringing awareness to a very rare syndrome.

News

Children COVID-19 cases increase 90 percent, parents worried

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Worrying numbers from a new study by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association: a recent sharp increase in COVID-19 cases for children—that’s a 90 percent rise over the past four weeks.

News

Aftershock rattles Sparta as governor visits

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 2.9 aftershock rattled the North Carolina town where a 5.1 earthquake on Sunday shook items from grocery store shelves and was felt from Washington, D.C., to Atlanta.

News

Counselors offer advice for back to school anxiety

Updated: 1 hour ago
Roxann Wheeler is a school counselor at J.T. Barber Elementary school in Craven County. Wheeler says in just the last few days she’s received several notes from students who are struggling with all of the changes caused by the pandemic.

Latest News

News

Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza unveiled in Greenville

Updated: 1 hour ago
A project dedicated to African American History was unveiled in Greenville Tuesday.

News

ECU police take initiative, patrol and shut-down parties to avoid COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nikki Hauser
ECU police take initiative, patrol and shut-down parties to avoid COVID-19

News

Jones County confirms five COVID-19 deaths just before students go back-to-school

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Liam Collins
Jones County confirmed five COVID-19-related deaths before school is scheduled to begin again.

News

Judge rules in favor of Cooper in COVID-19 shutdown lawsuit

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
A judge has denied an injunction sought by Lt. Gov. Dan Forest to reopen parts of the North Carolina economy that have been shut down since spring by Governor Cooper in efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus.

News

Local Ace Hardware trying to win competition again for Maynard Children’s Hospital

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Askew's Ace Hardware store in New Bern is once again a finalist in Ace Hardware's Children's Miracle Network "Miracle Bucket Challenge."

News

Greenville Utilities aims to help those impacted by COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
Greenville Utilities Commission has contributed an additional $30,000 to the Neighbor to Neighbor program to help people who are struggling to pay their utility bills due to unemployment or hospitalization caused by COVID-19.