Phillip’s Forecast: Back to 90° with scattered PM storms

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Wednesday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: LOW

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: LOW

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: LOW

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: LOW

A weak disturbance off the Georgia coast and will move northward over Eastern NC over the next couple of days. While we will not see a tropical depression or storm, we will feel tropical humidity into late week.

Wednesday, Thursday & Friday

Deep tropical moisture will feed up the east coast through the end of the week bringing plenty of humidity and rain chances. Scattered showers and storms Wednesday afternoon will increase in coverage Thursday and Friday. Highs will dip from 90° Wednesday to the mid 80s late week. Severe storms are unlikely, but locally heavy downpours will be accompanied by plenty of lightning.

Saturday & Sunday

Saturday will bring another round of scattered afternoon storms with highs in the mid 80s. High pressure will try to build a bit on Sunday, leading to a slight reduction in rain coverage and a up tick in temps to the upper 80s. Overnight lows will run in the low to mid 70s.