Pet of the Week: Feta

This week’s pet of the week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Feta.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s pet of the week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Feta.

Feta is almost 4-months-old and is a part of the cheese litter. He and his siblings were very shy when they first came to the humane society. They’ve come out of their shell and turned out to be very sweet and loving.

He’s also used to being around other cats.

The Humane Society is reopening to volunteers. The current volunteers have begun helping with shifts and they plan to open new volunteers in September. Anyone looking to volunteer can visit the humane society’s website for more details.

