NCHSAA moves football to February, shortens seasons for all sports due to COVID-19 pandemic

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina High School Athletic Association will not play high school football this fall and all other sports will see shortened schedules, Commissioner Que Tucker announced in a video statement Wednesday afternoon. These changes were put forth after a vote by the NCHSAA Board of Directors Tuesday night.

High school football will now begin in early February and run through at least early April.

No sports will be allowed to hold official tryouts or practices until at least November 4th.

All sports seasons will be shortened. Football will play seven games and most other sports will play 14 games.

Starting in November, cross country and volleyball will be the first sports to be played. Those seasons will run though early January.

Swimming will start in late November and run through the end of January.

The basketball season has been pushed back until December and run through mid-February.

Boys soccer and boys and girls lacrosse will begin in January and end in mid-March.

Golf, boys tennis, girls soccer, and softball will all be played in March and April.

Baseball, girls tennis, track & field, and wrestling will all run from mid-April through mid-June.

No decisions have been made yet about state playoffs, however, the NCHSAA says they do plan on hosting postseason play.

Full Calendar:

Nov. 4-Jan. 8: Cross country, volleyball

Nov. 23-Jan. 30: Swimming & diving

Dec. 7-Feb. 19: Basketball

Jan. 11-Mar. 12: Boys soccer, lacrosse

Feb. 8-Apr. 9: Football

Mar. 1-Apr. 30: Golf, boys tennis, girls soccer, softball

Apr. 12-June 11: Baseball, girls tennis, track & field, wrestling

May 1: Cheerleading invitational

