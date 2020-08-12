NCEL 08-11-20

Pitt County Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Marvin Blount says that sessions of small claims, district and superior court are canceled for August 12 due to a courthouse employee testing positive for COVID-19.
Worrying numbers from a new study by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association: a recent sharp increase in COVID-19 cases for children—that’s a 90 percent rise over the past four weeks.
The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 2.9 aftershock rattled the North Carolina town where a 5.1 earthquake on Sunday shook items from grocery store shelves and was felt from Washington, D.C., to Atlanta.
Roxann Wheeler is a school counselor at J.T. Barber Elementary school in Craven County. Wheeler says in just the last few days she’s received several notes from students who are struggling with all of the changes caused by the pandemic.