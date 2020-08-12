Mother remembers son by raising awareness of rare syndrome

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One mother in East is keeping her son’s memory alive while also bringing awareness to a very rare syndrome.

Dejah Brown has been holding parades and passing out treats every year in honor of her late son, Kobe.

She said Kobe was born with Spinal Muscular Atrophy and died three years ago.

Mother remembers son who died from SMA (Dejah Brown)

August is Spinal Muscular Atrophy Awareness Month, along with the month Kobe was born.

Brown said today would’ve been Kobe’s 6th birthday so she takes to the streets to help spread awareness for SMA and keep his memory alive.

“He wasn’t expected to make it past two years old. However, we are people of faith and will make it past that. So because of our faith, he made it to three.”

Brown said they normally hold a parade in Plymouth but had to reschedule this year due to weather but will have a new date soon.

