Advertisement

Man charged with murdering his sister

New Bern police have charged Theodore Luckett with killing his sister.
New Bern police have charged Theodore Luckett with killing his sister.(New Bern police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A man is in jail after police say he shot and killed his sister.

New Bern police have charged Theodore Luckett with murder after a shooting in the 400 block of Fox Chase Village Tuesday night around 11:20 p.m.

Hilda Luckett, 58, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police say the brother and sister got into an argument and that the 59-year-old Luckett shot the woman.

Luckett is expected to go before a judge this morning. He’s being held without bond.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: Back to 90° with scattered PM storms

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Hot and humid air will lead to more afternoon thunderstorms, some with very heavy rain.

Education

Send your nominations! Teacher of the Week returning next week

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Liz Bateson
WITN’s Teacher of the Week segment will start back up again Wednesday, August 19.

Crime

Cherry Point Marine facing statutory rape charges

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Atlantic Beach police say 20-year-old Lance Corporal Jonathan Hornsby was charged with three counts of statutory rape.

Crime

UPDATE: ECU police investigating overnight assault

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WITN Web Team
ECU and Greenville police are looking for a man they say tried to rob a group of people with a gun near 10th and Cotanche streets overnight.

Latest News

Local

1,000+ gallons of wastewater spills in Kinston

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Crews are working to clean up more than 1,000 gallons of sewage after it spilled in Kinston Tuesday morning.

Pets

Pet of the Week: Feta

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s pet of the week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Feta.

News

Pitt County Court canceled August 12 due to COVID-19 case

Updated: 9 hours ago
Sessions of small claims, district and superior court are canceled for August 12

News

Mother remembers son by raising awareness of rare syndrome

Updated: 9 hours ago
One mother in East is keeping her son’s memory alive while also bringing awareness to a very rare syndrome.

News

Greenville Fire/Rescue gets new purple and gold fire truck

Updated: 10 hours ago
Greenville Fire/Rescue is rolling out a brand new addition to its fleet that is perfect for our part of the state.

News

Megamillions 08-11-20

Updated: 10 hours ago
MegaMillions 07-07-20