Man charged with murdering his sister

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A man is in jail after police say he shot and killed his sister.

New Bern police have charged Theodore Luckett with murder after a shooting in the 400 block of Fox Chase Village Tuesday night around 11:20 p.m.

Hilda Luckett, 58, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police say the brother and sister got into an argument and that the 59-year-old Luckett shot the woman.

Luckett is expected to go before a judge this morning. He’s being held without bond.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.