Kiwanis, RE/MAX to meet in Greenville Little Leagues City Championship Series

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Kiwanis (North State champion) and RE/MAX (Tar Heel champion) will meet in the Greenville Little Leagues City Championship series after title wins Tuesday night at Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park.

Top-seeded Kiwanis (14-9) blanked No. 2 C&C Stoneworks (10-12), 10-0, to claim the North State title for the first time since 2016.

Kiwanis is managed by longtime coach, Norm Bryant. Bryant is assisted by Jake Allen who was a member of the 2017 North State LL 10-12-year-old All Star team’s coaching staff that advanced to the Little League World Series and former East Carolina Pirate and former C&C Stoneworks franchise player, Mason Keen. Mason played for the C&C Stoneworks franchise when they were sponsored by Clark-Branch Realtors. Kiwanis has sailed through the North State Tournament, just like they did in the regular season. Kiwanis, who lost just 3 games in league play in the regular season, defeated No. 8 Optimist 13-3 in a run-rule-shortened game in the first round and No. 5 Host Lions in a 1-0 pitcher’s duel in the semifinal round. Kiwanis has won City Championships in 1969, 1982, and 2016.

No. 5 RE/MAX rallied to beat No. 2 Brown and Wood, 7-5, in eight innings to win the Tar Heel championship for the second time in the last three seasons.

RE/MAX last won a Tar Heel title in 2018 and went on to win the City Championship. RE/MAX is managed by former East Carolina baseball great Cory Scott. Scott is assisted by Roman Knittle and former RE/MAX Manager Jeremy Willett. Willett managed the RE/MAX franchise in the early 10′s when they were sponsored by NorthCare. Scott was an assistant on Willett’s staff and took over as Manager when Willett decided to take a break from coaching. 2020 is Willett’s first season back on staff with RE/MAX since being Manager. RE/MAX started their Tar Heel playoff run by defeating No. 4 BB&T 19-5 in the first round and No. 8 Carolina Windows & Doors 14-4 run-rule-shortened game in the semi-finals. The RE/MAX franchise has won City Championships in 1990, 1992 (Mackenzie Security), 2010 (NorthCare), and 2018 (RE/MAX).

Greenville LIttle Leagues City Championship Series - No. 1 Kiwanis vs. No. 5 RE/MAX

Best-of-3 series at Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park

Game 1 - Thursday, August 13 - 7 p.m.

Game 2 - Friday, August 14 - 7 p.m.

*Game 3 - Saturday, August 15 - 11 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.