Advertisement

Kiwanis, RE/MAX to meet in Greenville Little Leagues City Championship Series

Kiwanis wins North State Championship, RE/MAX wins Tar Heel Championship
By Tyler Feldman
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Kiwanis (North State champion) and RE/MAX (Tar Heel champion) will meet in the Greenville Little Leagues City Championship series after title wins Tuesday night at Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park.

Top-seeded Kiwanis (14-9) blanked No. 2 C&C Stoneworks (10-12), 10-0, to claim the North State title for the first time since 2016.

Kiwanis is managed by longtime coach, Norm Bryant. Bryant is assisted by Jake Allen who was a member of the 2017 North State LL 10-12-year-old All Star team’s coaching staff that advanced to the Little League World Series and former East Carolina Pirate and former C&C Stoneworks franchise player, Mason Keen. Mason played for the C&C Stoneworks franchise when they were sponsored by Clark-Branch Realtors. Kiwanis has sailed through the North State Tournament, just like they did in the regular season. Kiwanis, who lost just 3 games in league play in the regular season, defeated No. 8 Optimist 13-3 in a run-rule-shortened game in the first round and No. 5 Host Lions in a 1-0 pitcher’s duel in the semifinal round. Kiwanis has won City Championships in 1969, 1982, and 2016.

No. 5 RE/MAX rallied to beat No. 2 Brown and Wood, 7-5, in eight innings to win the Tar Heel championship for the second time in the last three seasons.

RE/MAX last won a Tar Heel title in 2018 and went on to win the City Championship. RE/MAX is managed by former East Carolina baseball great Cory Scott. Scott is assisted by Roman Knittle and former RE/MAX Manager Jeremy Willett. Willett managed the RE/MAX franchise in the early 10′s when they were sponsored by NorthCare. Scott was an assistant on Willett’s staff and took over as Manager when Willett decided to take a break from coaching. 2020 is Willett’s first season back on staff with RE/MAX since being Manager. RE/MAX started their Tar Heel playoff run by defeating No. 4 BB&T 19-5 in the first round and No. 8 Carolina Windows & Doors 14-4 run-rule-shortened game in the semi-finals. The RE/MAX franchise has won City Championships in 1990, 1992 (Mackenzie Security), 2010 (NorthCare), and 2018 (RE/MAX).

Greenville LIttle Leagues City Championship Series - No. 1 Kiwanis vs. No. 5 RE/MAX

Best-of-3 series at Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park

Game 1 - Thursday, August 13 - 7 p.m.

Game 2 - Friday, August 14 - 7 p.m.

*Game 3 - Saturday, August 15 - 11 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Kiwanis, RE/MAX to meet in Greenville Little Leagues City Championship Series

Updated: 17 minutes ago
WITN News At 11pm

Sports

ECU head football coach Mike Houston: “We’re going to ‘fight like hell’ to play”

Updated: 19 minutes ago
WITN News At 11pm

Sports

ECU head football coach Mike Houston: “We’re going to ‘fight like hell’ to play”

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Tyler Feldman
After practice Tuesday night, ECU head football coach Mike Houston told the media via Zoom, “We’re going to fight like hell to make sure we have a ball game sometime in September.”

Sports

After waiting hours for ice, Bruins, Hurricanes postponed

Updated: 2 hours ago
The playoff opener between the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes was postponed on Tuesday night after the previous game in the same building went into a fifth overtime. Game 1 of the series will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday instead.

Latest News

Sports

PAC-12 postpones fall sports season due to COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By PAC-12
The Pac-12 CEO Group voted unanimously to postpone all sport competitions through the end of the 2020 calendar year.

Sports

Big Ten postpones fall sports season due to COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Big Ten
The Big Ten Conference announced the postponement of the 2020-21 fall sports season, including all regular-season contests and Big Ten Championships and Tournaments, due to ongoing health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sports

Wood Ducks to host inaugural Kinston Cornhole Classic in November

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 12:01 AM EDT
|
By Tyler Feldman
The Down East Wood Ducks will host the inaugural Kinston Cornhole Classic at Grainger Stadium on Saturday, November 7th.

Sports

Wood Ducks to host inaugural Kinston Cornhole Classic in November

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:49 PM EDT
WITN News At 11pm

Sports

As college leaders meet, football players push to play

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:58 PM EDT
|
By RALPH D. RUSSO
The Power Five conference commissioners met Sunday to discuss mounting concern about whether a college football season can be played in a pandemic, and players took to social media to urge leaders to let them play.

Sports

Morikawa delivers great shot in quiet moment to win PGA

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:54 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Collin Morikawa has won the PGA Championship in just his second appearance in a major.