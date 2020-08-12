Jones County confirms five COVID-19 deaths just before students go back-to-school

TRENTON, N.C. (WITN) - Jones County has confirmed five additional deaths from COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to eight. The county also reported its second largest single-day increase in cases over the weekend.

It comes less than a week before students are scheduled to return to in-person classes on Monday.

Students in the county are scheduled to return to in-person classes using Plan B, a mix of two days of in-person classes and three days of remote learning. The school board unanimously approved the plan last month.

“It is a parental choice if they feel like they feel safe,” said Jones County Health Department Spokesperson Diana Craft. “They have been putting in a lot of guidance and recommendations so certainly they’re doing everything to keep the children safe.”

Craft says recents cases have been tied to an outbreak at a nursing home in Pollocksville, and recent deaths have been high-risk individuals.

Jones County school officials were not available to comment Monday on the story.

