Internal Investigation underway at Washington County Sheriff’s Office

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A Facebook live video of an incident involving a man and a law enforcement official from the east that has more than 5,000 views is raising questions about what exactly happened and has prompted an investigation after that man was taken down to the ground by a deputy in Washington County.

Jay Castaneda started his day out on August 6th like he normally does.

He goes for a walk down the road to get his exercise because his doctor said it was good for his back.

Jay has a fractured back in six places and has to wear a brace.

“I told him that and he still decided to jump on me and throw me to the ground.”

He said he was walking down the road when a law enforcement vehicle pulled up behind him. Most of the altercation with Washington County Deputy Dominic Franks was recorded through a Facebook Live on Jay’s page.

Jay said Franks threw him to the ground, just for walking down the road.

You may remember Franks from a previous incident last year where he filed a federal lawsuit against his supervisor at the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Beaufort County Sheriff Ernie Coleman said Franks was fired from the office for “poor performance, bizarre and unstable behavior, and fabricated allegations.”

Franks was later hired by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

“I don’t feel safe anymore, I mean if a cop can do that, who is here to protect and serve. I couldn’t believe it was happening. He had just left the yard not even two minutes ago.”

Jay’s mom Kathy said she heard a commotion as soon as Jay left their home and saw Jay’s live stream on Facebook.

When she drove up to what was happening, her son was on the ground.

Kathy said the officer told a civilian who pulled up, to take Jay’s phone and Franks kept yelling at her to back up.

“I said I will get back as far as you want but I will not go home. I will not leave my child on the side of the road while you’re doing this to him. At that point he told the civilian, grab her.”

Washington County Sheriff Johnny Barnes says officers are trained to take control of the situation and be considerate of all circumstances.

“I’ve come to the conclusion that a lot of these short video clips don’t show everything that happened because they are short and are just from one angle.”

Sheriff Barnes has launched an internal investigation.

“If the Officer was wrong we will take care of the situation and if the officer was not wrong we will let the public know exactly what our findings are”

Sheriff Barnes said Franks is still working and will continue to work until they are done with the investigation.

Jay has been charged with assault a government official, damage to property, fleeing arrest, standing on the wrong side of the highway .

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.