Internal Investigation underway at Washington County Sheriff’s Office

By Amber Lake
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A Facebook live video of an incident involving a man and a law enforcement official from the east that has more than 5,000 views is raising questions about what exactly happened and has prompted an investigation after that man was taken down to the ground by a deputy in Washington County.

Jay Castaneda started his day out on August 6th like he normally does.

He goes for a walk down the road to get his exercise because his doctor said it was good for his back.

Jay has a fractured back in six places and has to wear a brace.

He said he was walking down the road when a law enforcement vehicle pulled up behind him. Most of the altercation with Washington County Deputy Dominic Franks was recorded through a Facebook Live on Jay’s page.

Jay said Franks threw him to the ground, just for walking down the road.

You may remember Franks from a previous incident last year where he filed a federal lawsuit against his supervisor at the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Beaufort County Sheriff Ernie Coleman said Franks was fired from the office for “poor performance, bizarre and unstable behavior, and fabricated allegations.”

Franks was later hired by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Jay’s mom Kathy said she heard a commotion as soon as Jay left their home and saw Jay’s live stream on Facebook.

When she drove up to what was happening, her son was on the ground.

Kathy said the officer told a civilian who pulled up, to take Jay’s phone and Franks kept yelling at her to back up.

Washington County Sheriff Johnny Barnes says officers are trained to take control of the situation and be considerate of all circumstances.

Sheriff Barnes has launched an internal investigation.

Sheriff Barnes said Franks is still working and will continue to work until they are done with the investigation.

Jay has been charged with assault a government official, damage to property, fleeing arrest, standing on the wrong side of the highway .

