Greenville Utilities aims to help those impacted by COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Utilities Commission has contributed an additional $30,000 to the Neighbor to Neighbor program to help people who are struggling to pay their utility bills due to unemployment or hospitalization caused by COVID-19.

Neighbor to Neighbor is a partnership between GUC and the Pitt County Department of Social Services that traditionally provides heating assistance in the winter.

Since its start in 2001, customers, as well as civic and religious groups, have donated to the program, with GUC matching their amounts up to $20,000 per year. DSS administers the program and distributes the assistance.

This additional $30,000 contribution from GUC to the Neighbor to Neighbor program will provide utility assistance to those in need.

Pitt County residents interested in applying for this special assistance should contact the DSS office at 252-902-1110.

Customers who are having issues paying their utility bill can also request a payment arrangement with GUC to spread out past due amounts over time. They can fill out a form on guc.com, or call 252-752-7166 to speak with a Customer Service Representative about their specific situation.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.