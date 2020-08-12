Greenville Fire/Rescue gets new purple and gold fire truck

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Fire/Rescue is rolling out a brand new addition to its fleet that is perfect for our part of the state.

The new Engine One is purple and gold, displaying Pirate pride.

The new truck was just delivered last week.

It still needs equipment added to it, then fire rescue personnel must need to train with it before it can go into service.

Firefighters say it includes new technology to keep emergency personnel safe.

It will be another month before people will see Engine One on Greenville streets, responding to calls.

