ECU head football coach Mike Houston: “We’re going to ‘fight like hell’ to play”

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After practice Tuesday night, ECU head football coach Mike Houston told the media via Zoom, “We’re going to fight like hell to make sure we have a ball game sometime in September.”

The ECU football team was just about to start practice when the Big Ten announced its postponement of the fall sports season. Moments later, the Pac-12 followed suit. The MAC and Mountain West Conference have also postponed their fall sports seasons in the hopes of playing in the spring.

The SEC and ACC both say they are going to continue to try to play this fall. The AAC looks to be moving forward, as well. The Big 12, Sun Belt and Conference USA are the other three conferences still playing this fall, as of right now.

“The one resounding thing they voiced to me at the end of practice is they want to play. I told them as long as that’s consensus in that locker room, then we’re going to fight like hell to make sure we have a ball game sometime in September.”

Full Interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tWKEz00XhCI

