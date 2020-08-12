Advertisement

ECU head football coach Mike Houston: “We’re going to ‘fight like hell’ to play”

ECU head football coach Mike Houston chats with the media following Tuesday's practice
By Tyler Feldman
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After practice Tuesday night, ECU head football coach Mike Houston told the media via Zoom, “We’re going to fight like hell to make sure we have a ball game sometime in September.”

The ECU football team was just about to start practice when the Big Ten announced its postponement of the fall sports season. Moments later, the Pac-12 followed suit. The MAC and Mountain West Conference have also postponed their fall sports seasons in the hopes of playing in the spring.

The SEC and ACC both say they are going to continue to try to play this fall. The AAC looks to be moving forward, as well. The Big 12, Sun Belt and Conference USA are the other three conferences still playing this fall, as of right now.

Full Interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tWKEz00XhCI

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Kiwanis, RE/MAX to meet in Greenville Little Leagues City Championship Series

Updated: 17 minutes ago
WITN News At 11pm

Sports

ECU head football coach Mike Houston: “We’re going to ‘fight like hell’ to play”

Updated: 19 minutes ago
WITN News At 11pm

Sports

Kiwanis, RE/MAX to meet in Greenville Little Leagues City Championship Series

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tyler Feldman
Kiwanis (North State champion) and RE/MAX (Tar Heel champion) will meet in the Greenville Little Leagues City Championship series after title wins Tuesday night at Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park.

Sports

After waiting hours for ice, Bruins, Hurricanes postponed

Updated: 2 hours ago
The playoff opener between the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes was postponed on Tuesday night after the previous game in the same building went into a fifth overtime. Game 1 of the series will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday instead.

Latest News

Sports

PAC-12 postpones fall sports season due to COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By PAC-12
The Pac-12 CEO Group voted unanimously to postpone all sport competitions through the end of the 2020 calendar year.

Sports

Big Ten postpones fall sports season due to COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Big Ten
The Big Ten Conference announced the postponement of the 2020-21 fall sports season, including all regular-season contests and Big Ten Championships and Tournaments, due to ongoing health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sports

Wood Ducks to host inaugural Kinston Cornhole Classic in November

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 12:01 AM EDT
|
By Tyler Feldman
The Down East Wood Ducks will host the inaugural Kinston Cornhole Classic at Grainger Stadium on Saturday, November 7th.

Sports

Wood Ducks to host inaugural Kinston Cornhole Classic in November

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:49 PM EDT
WITN News At 11pm

Sports

As college leaders meet, football players push to play

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:58 PM EDT
|
By RALPH D. RUSSO
The Power Five conference commissioners met Sunday to discuss mounting concern about whether a college football season can be played in a pandemic, and players took to social media to urge leaders to let them play.

Sports

Morikawa delivers great shot in quiet moment to win PGA

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:54 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Collin Morikawa has won the PGA Championship in just his second appearance in a major.