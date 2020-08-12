COVID-19 cases at ECU nearly triple in one week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Figures show the number of COVID-19 cases among East Carolina University students and staff nearly tripled the week before classes started.

ECU is reporting 28 students and two employees were listed as new cases from August 2nd through the 8th.

The week before, eight students and three employees were designated as new cases at ECU.

Since July 5, ECU says 70 students and 11 employees have tested positive for the virus.

