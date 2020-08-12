Advertisement

COVID-19 cases at ECU nearly triple in one week

Masks are required for people on ECU's campus.
Masks are required for people on ECU's campus.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Figures show the number of COVID-19 cases among East Carolina University students and staff nearly tripled the week before classes started.

ECU is reporting 28 students and two employees were listed as new cases from August 2nd through the 8th.

The week before, eight students and three employees were designated as new cases at ECU.

Since July 5, ECU says 70 students and 11 employees have tested positive for the virus.

