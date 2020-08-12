Advertisement

Cherry Point Marine facing statutory rape charges

Atlantic Beach police say 20-year-old Lance Corporal Jonathan Hornsby was charged with three counts of statutory rape.
Atlantic Beach police say 20-year-old Lance Corporal Jonathan Hornsby was charged with three counts of statutory rape.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - Atlantic Beach police say a 20-year old Cherry Point Marine is facing statutory rape charges.

Atlantic Beach police say Lance Corporal Jonathan Hornsby was charged with three counts of statutory rape.

Police chief Jeff Harvey says they received a call about two weeks ago from the main gate at Cherry Point saying an underage girl needed a ride to Atlantic Beach because the person she was with was arrested for DWI. They later found out that person was Hornsby and an investigation revealed the two had a relationship.

Harvey says the girl is under 15 years old.

Hornsby was taken into custody at the Carteret County jail on a $200,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

