Aftershock rattles Sparta as governor visits

SPARTA, N.C. (AP) - The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 2.9 aftershock rattled the North Carolina town where a 5.1 earthquake on Sunday shook items from grocery store shelves and was felt from Washington, D.C., to Atlanta.

The USGS website shows the aftershock occurred around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday and was centered almost 2 miles southeast of Sparta.

The latest aftershock occurred hours after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper toured the town to survey the damage.

Cooper met with homeowners as well as with local and county officials.

Alleghany County’s sheriff says the county’s residents need help in repairing the damage.

