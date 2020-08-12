1,000+ gallons of wastewater spills in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Crews are working to clean up more than 1,000 gallons of sewage after it spilled in Kinston Tuesday morning.

The city says the wastewater overflowed both on the ground and into the nearby stormwater system around 8:20 a.m. City leaders say a gravity sewer pipe next to the Neuse River near Wake Avenue caused the spill.

As of Wednesday morning, crews were still working to get it under control.

