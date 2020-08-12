Advertisement

1,000+ gallons of wastewater spills in Kinston

Crews are working to clean up more than 1,000 gallons of sewage after it spilled in Kinston Tuesday morning.(WJHG)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:12 AM EDT
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Crews are working to clean up more than 1,000 gallons of sewage after it spilled in Kinston Tuesday morning.

The city says the wastewater overflowed both on the ground and into the nearby stormwater system around 8:20 a.m. City leaders say a gravity sewer pipe next to the Neuse River near Wake Avenue caused the spill.

As of Wednesday morning, crews were still working to get it under control.

