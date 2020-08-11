Advertisement

Vidant offering Diabetes Prevention Program

Vidant Health is offering a free, virtual Diabetes Prevention Program.
By Liz Bateson
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -While so much focus is on COVID-19, Vidant Health is also continuing to be mindful of other chronic conditions.

Susan Houston, a Vidant Lifestyle Nurse Specialist, says there are things you can do now to control your health and ideally delay or prevent the onset of type-2 diabetes.

If you are prediabetic or at risk to become diabetic, Houston says small lifestyle changes like exercise and healthy eating can lead to long-term success. This means minimizing your sugar and carbohydrate intake and prioritizing healthy, whole foods like vegetables.

She says it’s important to get enough sleep and prioritize mental health to reduce your stress, as well.

If you want to take it a step further, Vidant Health is offering a free, virtual Diabetes Prevention Program. It is a year long commitment and begins on August 27 and September 10.

The program includes information about healthier eating, physical activity, stress reduction and coping skills, which are all important factors when it comes to preventing diabetes. Houston says the goal of the program is to work towards 5-7% weight loss and increase physical activity to a minimum of 150 per week.

You can call (252) 847-5590 to learn more about the program.

