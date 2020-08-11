Advertisement

Tropical Depression 11 forms in the deep Atlantic

It will continue to head eastward at a slow pace through the weekend.
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tropical Depression Eleven has formed in the deep Atlantic, over 500 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. The depression is expected to reach tropical storm strength by Thursday morning.

The 5 day track of Tropical Depression 11 (8-11)
The 5 day track of Tropical Depression 11 (8-11)(Charlie Ironmonger)

The National Hurricane Center has the forecast cone passing north of the Leeward Islands this weekend. At this point, NHC meteorologists are not indicating hurricane potential with this system, however if the storm does stay north of the Leeward Islands, it could encounter warmer water and possibly more favorable conditions.

Eastern N.C. is not expected to see any impacts from this storm over the next five days.

