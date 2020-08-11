Tractor-trailer crashes into fire trucks in Rowan County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A tractor-trailer crashed into three fire trucks along Interstate 85 in Rowan County Tuesday morning, closing the southbound lanes, Highway Patrol says.

The wreck happened on I-85 southbound near the Yadkin River Bridge, mile marker 82. Highway Patrol says a tractor-trailer struck three Millers Ferry fire trucks that were responding to another incident. All southbound lanes were still closed at 9 a.m.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was hurt. The fire crews were not injured.

For an alternate route, commuters may take Exit 84 for NC-150 W/US-29 S/US-70 W and continue 3 miles, turn left onto E Jefferson St and continue onto Andrews Street to re-acess I-85 at Exit 79.

