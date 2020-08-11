Advertisement

Tractor-trailer crashes into fire trucks in Rowan County

Highway Patrol says a tractor-trailer struck three Millers Ferry fire trucks that were responding to another incident. (Source: David Whisenant)
Highway Patrol says a tractor-trailer struck three Millers Ferry fire trucks that were responding to another incident. (Source: David Whisenant)(WBTV)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A tractor-trailer crashed into three fire trucks along Interstate 85 in Rowan County Tuesday morning, closing the southbound lanes, Highway Patrol says.

The wreck happened on I-85 southbound near the Yadkin River Bridge, mile marker 82. Highway Patrol says a tractor-trailer struck three Millers Ferry fire trucks that were responding to another incident. All southbound lanes were still closed at 9 a.m.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was hurt. The fire crews were not injured.

For an alternate route, commuters may take Exit 84 for NC-150 W/US-29 S/US-70 W and continue 3 miles, turn left onto E Jefferson St and continue onto Andrews Street to re-acess I-85 at Exit 79.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19: 4 more deaths reported in Jones County

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Jones County health officials say now eight people have died from COVID-19.

Local

Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza unveiled in Greenville

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A project dedicated to African American History was unveiled in Greenville Tuesday.

Morning Show

8/11: Remember to call 811 before you dig

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Calling 811 in advance of digging gives utility companies enough time to mark lines to avoid issues.

State

Election officials offer tips about upcoming election

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Election officials across the state say they have gotten many questions and concerns about mass mailings, text, phone calls and home visits ahead of the upcoming election.

Latest News

Morning Show

Vidant offering Diabetes Prevention Program

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Liz Bateson
Vidant Health is offering a free, virtual Diabetes Prevention Program.

News

Diabetes Prevention

Updated: 2 hours ago
Diabetes Prevention

Weather

Jim’s Forecast: Another hot one with scattered PM storms

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jim Howard
Highs will range between 88 and 90 degrees most days this week with scattered afternoon storms.

News

811 Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
811 Day

News

Weather Authority Forecast for August 11, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weather Authority Forecast for August 11, 2020

News

COUNTRY STRONG: Trenton native competes for Titan Games title.

Updated: 10 hours ago
COUNTRY STRONG: Trenton native competes for Titan Games title.