Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza unveiled in Greenville

A project dedicated to African American History is being unveiled in Greenville Tuesday.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A project dedicated to African American History is being unveiled in Greenville Tuesday.

The city will hold a ribbon cutting for the Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza. The $1.9 million project honors the history of the former Shore Drive Neighborhood, which was a self-built, close knit African American community.

The plaza is currently where the Sycamore Hill Baptist Church once stood 50 years ago. It’ll have a tower where the church’s bell tower once was and walls that tell the story of the neighborhood.

