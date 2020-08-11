Swansboro cancels all fall events

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Due to the mass gathering limitations put in place because of the Coronavirus pandemic, the town of Swansboro has canceled all 2020 fall events which include the Mullet Festival, Swansboro by candlelight, and the Flotilla.

The Parks and Recreation Department is working to offer Mullet themed alternatives to the community the week leading up to the Festival.

Some of those alternatives could include a Virtual 5K, Chalk the Park, Blessing of the Fleet, Vendor/Sponsor Spotlights, Scavenger Hunts, and Throwback Thursday.

You can watch for announcements regarding these events on Facebook.

The town will be decorating for Christmas but will hold a virtual tree lighting ceremony.

For details on gathering restrictions, you can call the Town Hall at (910) 326-4428.

In addition, the Town is also looking to create a virtual Flotilla.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.