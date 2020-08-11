Advertisement

STUDY: Children COVID-19 cases increase 90 percent, parents worried

Coronavirus
By Tresia Bowles
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Worrying numbers from a new study by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association: a recent sharp increase in COVID-19 cases for children—that’s a 90 percent rise over the past four weeks. 

To put it into perspective, that’s 501 cases per 100,000 children.

Toward the beginning of the pandemic, it seemed the risk to children was very low, but back then, kids were taking virtual school. This new study is showing now that kids are heading back to school heading, things, now, may have changed. 

Leanna Sanderson is a mother of two. She worries for the future of her children.

Sanderson said, “You want them to have fun, but you’re also scared at the same time.”

Lenoir County Health Director Pamela Brown says she’s not sure if this rise in cases will continue once all schools start back.

Brown said, “Whether our cases rise or fall—a lot of it has to do with the precautions that will be implemented and the preventive measures.”

The study showed the increase could be due to a few reasons: increased testing, increased movement among children, and a rise infection among the general population. Data shows while only a little over nine percent of all cases are from children, over 380,000 children have tested positive for COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic. To put this into perspective, that’s 501 cases per 100,000 children. The study shows increased movement is one of the reasons why cases have spiked. However, Brown says health experts are still figuring it out.

“There’s a lot that’s still so unknown about this disease. It probably feels like it’s been with us forever, but, really, we’ve only really known about it for about seven or eight months,” said Brown.

Sanderson chose the online learning option for that reason. Makenzie is supposed to start kindergarten soon in Pitt County. These numbers only solidify why she made that decision.

“Obviously, I’m worried about her catching it and bringing it to my mother or my mother-in-law,” said Sanderson.

The Chronicle of Higher Education found that roughly 65 percent of schools are preparing for in-person classes this fall.

Brown suggests parents talk to pediatricians about the best options for their children and says your local health departments are available to answer questions.

The CDC recommends children two years of age and older should wear a mask over their nose and mouth when in public settings where it’s difficult to practice social distancing. 

