School supply drive underway for Pitt County students

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Pitt County group is teaming up with a local cable TV and internet provider to collect supplies for children ahead of the new school year.

Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County and Suddenlink are collecting school supplies the usual way, and a new way.

People can order supplies on Amazon to be delivered to Suddenlink’s office in Greenville, or drop them off there themselves.

Organizers want to collect notebooks, pencils and pens, colored pencils, hand sanitizer, and other school items.

Kylene Dibble, Director of Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County says, “It’s more important than ever this year that school supplies are donated, because it’s important that every single student have their own supplies because there won’t be any sharing.”

The drive began last week and runs through August 31st.

