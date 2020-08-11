Advertisement

River flooding from Isaias, flash flooding from heavy rain in Kinston

Neuse river level rising
Neuse river level rising(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Rain from last week’s hurricane is helping push the Neuse River out of its banks once again, as heavy rain Monday caused some flash flooding.

The Kinston area has received nearly ten inches of rain so far this month---a lot of that thanks for Hurricane Isaias.

The Neuse is under a flood warning but meteorologists expect only minor flooding.

Monday, part of the state wildlife boat ramp on King Street was underwater.

The river stood at 15.73 feet Monday and is expected to approach 16 feet before it starts to drop on Wednesday.

At 16 feet, the campground at Neuseway Nature Center floods.

The worst flooding in Kinston was after Hurricane Matthew when the river crested at just over 28 feet.

The rain on Monday meantime saw streets and businesses flooded, particularly in the Doctor’s Drive area.

