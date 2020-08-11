Advertisement

RALEIGH: Dog dies after having virus that causes COVID-19 in people

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - State health officials have received their first confirmed case of a dog having the coronavirus.

The Department of Health and Human Services said a person on Monday night brought their sick dog to the North Carolina State Veterinary Hospital in Raleigh. It was showing signs of respiratory distress that began earlier in the day and died due to the acute illness.

The owner told the hospital staff that a family member had previously tested positive for COVID-19.

Preliminary tests show the dog was positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes people to come down with COVID-19. The state will send samples to the National Veterinary Services Laboratories for confirmation on those test results.

The dog will undergo a necropsy to determine the animal's health at death and a cause of death.

To learn more about SARS-CoV-2 with animals, you can click here.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

