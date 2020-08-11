Phillip’s Forecast: Another hot one with scattered storms

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Tuesday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: LOW

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: LOW

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: LOW

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: LOW

A weak disturbance is off the Georgia coast and will move northward over Eastern NC over the next couple of days. While we will not see a tropical depression or storm, we will feel tropical humidity into late week.

Tuesday through Friday

Quiet mornings will give way to scattered afternoon showers and storms as temperatures rise. Highs will peak near 90° each afternoon with plenty of humidity driving the heat index to near 100°. A weak frontal boundary will stay parked to our north and west with plenty of moisture along and east of the front. Each afternoon will bring scattered showers and storms primarily to inland areas. The beaches will see a few showers during the morning hours, but generally dry afternoons. Overnight lows will struggle to dip below the mid 70s.

Saturday & Sunday

Saturday will bring another round of scattered afternoon storms with highs in the mid 80s. Lower humidity will punch in from the west late Saturday and Saturday night. High pressure will try to build a bit on Sunday with a reduction in rain coverage and a up tick in temps to the upper 80s. Overnight lows will run in the low to mid 70s.

Tropical Update

A strong tropical disturbance is gaining strength in the deep Atlantic. As of Tuesday morning, the system had a 90% chance of being named in the next 2 days and 90% chance of being named in the next 5 days. The tropical disturbance was located well east of the Antilles moving westward at 15 mph.

There is a 90% chance of Josephine forming within the next 48 hours. (WITN)

Hurricane Isaias:

The damage surveys from the National Weather Service continue to support the destructive nature of Hurricane Isaias. As of Friday, 7 tornadoes are confirmed throughout the area with the strongest, an EF-3 tornado, taking 2 lives in Bertie County.