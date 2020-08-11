Onslow County deputies investigating if body inside burned home

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities are investigating whether a body is inside a home that caught fire late Tuesday morning.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says the fire broke out around 11:15 a.m. at a home on Highway 258 near A.I. Taylor Road. That’s north of Richlands.

Multiple fire departments from at least two counties were called to the fire. Pictures show flames through the roof at one point.

