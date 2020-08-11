News
NCEL 08-10-20
WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:59 PM EDT
Updated: 1 hour ago
COUNTRY STRONG: Trenton native competes for Titan Games title.
COUNTRY STRONG: Trenton native competes for Titan Games title.
Jones County holds food distribution
Jones County workers say they’re happy to be back to work, distributing free vegetables to people in need.
MumFest continues to make plans for fall festival
We’re about two months away from MumFest and New Bern leaders say this year the annual fall celebration will look a lot different.
Matt’s Forecast: Muggy Tuesday morning; More rain possible
Matt Engelbrecht
Highs will range between 88 and 90 degrees most days this week. Scattered storms possible each afternoon.
Lawsuit claims UNC System faculty & staff at increased COVID risk by returning to campuses
WITN Web Team
River flooding from Isaias, flash flooding from heavy rain in Kinston
Dave Jordan
Rain from last week's hurricane is helping push the Neuse River out of its banks once again, as heavy rain Monday caused some flash flooding.
Kinston man first to receive vehicle in LCC’s Cars for College program
Sharon Johnson
Storm damage to C.M. Eppes Middle School means changes to start of school year
WITN Web Team
A Greenville middle school wasn’t spared damage from Hurricane Isaias.
Absentee ballots in NC 7 times higher than this time in 2016
Dave Jordan
Through Sunday, August 9, North Carolina voters had submitted 163,374 requests for absentee by-mail ballots for the 2020 general election, more than seven times as many as the 22,074 requests submitted at the same time in 2016.
Arapahoe Charter School returns to in-person classes
Matthew Herchik
Students at Arapahoe Charter School were back in the classroom for the first time on Monday morning.