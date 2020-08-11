National Hurricane Center increases tropical forecast

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The National Hurricane Center recently released an update to their 2020 hurricane forecast. They are now calling for an "extremely active season".

The latest forecast now calls for 19 to 25 named storms, 7 to 11 of which reaching hurricane strength, and 3 to 6 of those becoming major hurricanes. This forecast would possibly surpass the list of names given for 2020 and start to dip into the Greek alphabet.

The list of Tropical Storm names. Red bars indicated used names. (Charlie Ironmonger)

The start of the season has been the busiest on record, with nine storms already named. Normally, we’d see only two named storms before August 1st. The busiest months of hurricane season are traditionally August-October with September seeing the peak level of activity.

Timeline of Hurricane Frequency (from 1851-2018). (Charlie Ironmonger)

This is one of the most active seasonal forecasts that NOAA has produced in its 22-year history of hurricane outlooks. NOAA will continue to provide the best possible science and service to communities across the Nation for the remainder of hurricane season to ensure public readiness and safety. We encourage all Americans to do their part by getting prepared, remaining vigilant, and being ready to take action when necessary.

One important thing to note with this forecast update is it does not predict land falling tropical systems. If you dipped into your supplies during Hurricane Isaias, now is the time to replenish your supplies as we are entering the busiest time of the year for tropical weather.

