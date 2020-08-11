MumFest continues to make plans for fall festival

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - We’re about two months away from MumFest and New Bern leaders say this year the annual fall celebration will look a lot different.

You’ll still be able to find the mum maze and display at Union Point Park.

Leaders say this MumFest will be more like an extension of weekend street dining.

Streets will be shut down on weekends in October and restaurants will offer sidewalk dining and shopping.

Artists and vendors will fill up the empty spaces in downtown for people to shop.

Swiss Bear’s executive director says even in the midst of a pandemic it’s important to show support for downtown businesses.

Lynne Harakal says, “It has been very challenging. You want to be able to offer something to the community, but at the same time, whatever is offered has to be done in a way that we’re not compromising the safety of any of our citizens or any of the people who work in our, downtown. For so many of these people, this is how they make their money and there have been no festivals, and we can’t help that there can’t be festivals right now but at least this might be a way to help people make a little bit of income and let people do a little bit of the shopping they would normally like to do at MumFest.”

Swiss Bear will also create a web page with links to the other artist and vendor websites, allowing them to sell their goods without setting up physical booths.

The festival is scheduled for October 9-11.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.