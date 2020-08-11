Local Ace Hardware trying to win competition again for Maynard Children’s Hospital

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Askew's Ace Hardware store in New Bern is once again a finalist in Ace Hardware's Children's Miracle Network "Miracle Bucket Challenge."

Last year they won with a merry-go-round display, which brought in $7,500 for the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital in Greenville.

The competition is underway once again and Askew’s is one of three finalists.

This year’s display is an ocean scene.

To help Askew’s win and bring in critical funds for Maynard Children’s Hospital, just go to the Askew’s Ace Hardware Facebook page and like, comment, or share the picture of the ocean.

Voting continues until August 17th at midnight.

