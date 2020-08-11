Advertisement

LA sheriff concerned after deputies detain 3 Black teens at gunpoint

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 12:28 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Los Angeles County sheriff said Monday he has concerns about tactics deputies used to detain three Black teenagers at gunpoint after the mother of one said the youths had been threatened by a man holding a knife.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in a social media post that he had seen a video of the incident — which was uploaded by one of the teen’s mothers to her Instagram profile last week — and that the matter is being investigated.

CBS Los Angeles reported that the trio were teenagers. Deputy Juanita Navarro, a spokeswoman for the department, said the youths were not arrested during the incident Friday and had been released at the scene.

Tammi Collins wrote on Instagram that her son was sitting with friends at a bus stop in the Santa Clarita Valley when a man asked them if they had any drugs and then tried to steal their belongings. She said the man then pulled out a knife and tried to stab them.

Collins wrote that bystanders called police to help the boys, though she wrote that apparently one caller reported that the teens were attacking the man.

Navarro said a caller reported that two Black men in their early 20s had struck a man with a skateboard.

The 11-minute video Collins posted shows at least three deputies pointing their guns at the teens — including one deputy who had a long gun. The teens obeyed the deputies' commands to back up with their hands up and knelt on the ground to be handcuffed.

Bystanders shouted at the officers that the teens didn't do anything.

The bystanders also tried to advise the teens as they were being detained, saying "keep your hands up, keep your hands up!" as well as "just listen to them and it'll be over soon" and "don't answer any questions until your mom gets there."

After the teens were handcuffed, the deputies argued with the crowd over what happened and what the callers reported.

"If they weren't doing wrong, we wouldn't be here," one deputy said.

Navarro said deputies could not find the man.

It was not clear if Collins recorded the video but she wrote that she didn't know how she could help her son in the aftermath.

“This is something my son and his friends will never forget,” she wrote.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Bystanders outraged as Calif. police detain 3 Black teens who were allegedly assaulted

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
The sheriff says the incident is being investigated. The teens were not arrested and were released at the scene.

News

COUNTRY STRONG: Trenton native competes for Titan Games title.

Updated: 1 hour ago
COUNTRY STRONG: Trenton native competes for Titan Games title.

News

Jones County holds food distribution

Updated: 1 hour ago
Jones County workers say they’re happy to be back to work, distributing free vegetables to people in need.

News

NCEL 08-10-20

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WITN Web Team
NCEL 07-29-20

Latest News

News

MumFest continues to make plans for fall festival

Updated: 1 hour ago
We’re about two months away from MumFest and New Bern leaders say this year the annual fall celebration will look a lot different.

National Politics

Trump abruptly escorted from briefing after shooting near White House

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The White House was placed on lockdown following the incident.

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: Muggy Tuesday morning; More rain possible

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Highs will range between 88 and 90 degrees most days this week. Scattered storms possible each afternoon.

News

Lawsuit claims UNC System faculty & staff at increased COVID risk by returning to campuses

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Lawsuit claims UNC System faculty and staff are at increased COVID risk by returning to campuses

News

River flooding from Isaias, flash flooding from heavy rain in Kinston

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Rain from last week's hurricane is helping push the Neuse River out of its banks once again, as heavy rain Monday caused some flash flooding.

News

Kinston man first to receive vehicle in LCC’s Cars for College program

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Kinston man first recipient of LCC's Cars for College program