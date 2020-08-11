Kinston man first to receive vehicle in LCC’s Cars for College program

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston man became the first recipient of a car awarded through the “Cars for College” program at Lenoir Community College (LCC).

The program assists students enrolled at LCC. The idea was developed when transportation was identified as a primary factor in students not completing educational programs.

Recipient Devan Shackleford says he never dreamed he would be able to afford a car and he’s excited and thankful.

Not only was Shackleford the first recipient of a vehicle, but he also successfully passed his commercial driver’s license CDL) truck driving test, something he says he’s dreamed of doing since he was a child.

Students interested in the Cars for College program can apply through the NC Works Career Center.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.