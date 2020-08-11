Advertisement

Kinston man first to receive vehicle in LCC’s Cars for College program

Lenoir Community College student awarded car through Cars for College program
Lenoir Community College student awarded car through Cars for College program(WITN)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston man became the first recipient of a car awarded through the “Cars for College” program at Lenoir Community College (LCC).

The program assists students enrolled at LCC. The idea was developed when transportation was identified as a primary factor in students not completing educational programs.

Recipient Devan Shackleford says he never dreamed he would be able to afford a car and he’s excited and thankful.

Not only was Shackleford the first recipient of a vehicle, but he also successfully passed his commercial driver’s license CDL) truck driving test, something he says he’s dreamed of doing since he was a child.

Students interested in the Cars for College program can apply through the NC Works Career Center.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: Muggy Tuesday morning; More rain possible

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Highs will range between 88 and 90 degrees most days this week. Scattered storms possible each afternoon.

News

Lawsuit claims UNC System faculty & staff at increased COVID risk by returning to campuses

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Lawsuit claims UNC System faculty and staff are at increased COVID risk by returning to campuses

News

River flooding from Isaias, flash flooding from heavy rain in Kinston

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Rain from last week's hurricane is helping push the Neuse River out of its banks once again, as heavy rain Monday caused some flash flooding.

News

Storm damage to C.M. Eppes Middle School means changes to start of school year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A Greenville middle school wasn’t spared damage from Hurricane Isaias.

Latest News

News

Absentee ballots in NC 7 times higher than this time in 2016

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Through Sunday, August 9, North Carolina voters had submitted 163,374 requests for absentee by-mail ballots for the 2020 general election, more than seven times as many as the 22,074 requests submitted at the same time in 2016.

News

Arapahoe Charter School returns to in-person classes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matthew Herchik
Students at Arapahoe Charter School were back in the classroom for the first time on Monday morning.

News

ECU starts first day of school with new mask rules

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nikki Hauser
ECU starts first day of school with new mask rules

News

ECU grad tries to reclaim Lego record

Updated: 2 hours ago
An East Carolina graduate wants to reclaim his record for distance walked barefoot on Legos.

News

Jones County holds food distribution

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Jones County workers say they're happy to be back to work, distributing free vegetables to people in need.

News

MumFest continues to make plans for fall festival

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
We’re about two months away from MumFest and New Bern leaders say this year the annual fall celebration will look a lot different.