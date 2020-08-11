Advertisement

Judge rules in favor of Cooper in COVID-19 shutdown lawsuit

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH N.C. (WITN) - A judge has denied an injunction sought by Lt. Gov. Dan Forest to reopen parts of the North Carolina economy that have been shut down since spring by Governor Cooper in efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Forest, who’s running against Cooper in the fall election, sued him saying the governor needed consent from the Council of State before issuing statewide emergency orders shutting down bars, gyms, entertainment venues, and other businesses for months during the pandemic.

Cooper’s legal team argued state codes allow him to act unilaterally in an emergency.

“The court finds no statutory language upon which it can base the limitation the lieutenant governor invites – to confine the governor’s exercise of power under the state Emergency Management Act to only a local or regional area,” North Carolina Business Court Senior Judge James Gale wrote in his 31-page ruling. “The language requires the opposite conclusion by suggesting that the governor must act beyond the confines of the local jurisdiction when ‘the scale of the emergency is so great that it exceeds the capability of local authorities to cope with it.’”

Cooper’s office released a statement saying, “Dan Forest’s lawsuit never had teeth and today’s ruling confirms that. It was never more than a desperate tactic to garner attention for his political campaign. His time would be better spent putting the health and safety of North Carolinians before his own political motivations.”

Forest reacted saying, “Today, the court ruled that Governor Cooper has 100% of the power during a declared emergency and can act unilaterally to deny freedoms to every North Carolinian. If Governor Cooper has 100% of the power, then he has 100% of the responsibility. 100% of the responsibility for the disaster handling COVID-19 in nursing homes. 100% of the responsibility for every business that has had to permanently close because of his shutdown orders. 100% of the responsibility for every child that doesn’t get a great education this year. And 100% of the responsibility for the long lines of unemployed workers still waiting to receive funds. Ultimately, the people of North Carolina will make the final decision in November.”

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Absentee ballots, mail-in voting focus of Presidential election

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Matthew Herchik
Absentee ballots requests are piling up in Craven County ahead of November's Presidential election.

News

STUDY: Children COVID-19 cases increase 90 percent, parents worried

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tresia Bowles
The study showed the increase could be due to a few reasons: increased testing, increased movement among children, and a rise infection among the general population.

News

COVID-19: 4 more deaths reported in Jones County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Jones County health officials say now eight people have died from COVID-19.

News

Onslow County deputies investigating if body inside burned home

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says the fire broke out around 11:15 a.m. at a home on Highway 258 near A.I. Taylor Road.

Latest News

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: Storms to decrease after sunset

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
Hot and humid air will lead to more afternoon thunderstorms, some with very heavy rain.

Coronavirus

RALEIGH: Dog dies after having virus that causes COVID-19 in people

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The dog owner told the NC State Veterinary Hospital staff that a family member had previously tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Storm damage to C.M. Eppes Middle School means changes to start of school year

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A Greenville middle school wasn’t spared damage from Hurricane Isaias.

Local

First round of help given to Bertie County tornado victims

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Liz Bateson
The Morning Road Tornado Relief Fund has raised approximately $24,000 so far.

Local

Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza unveiled in Greenville

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A project dedicated to African American History was unveiled in Greenville Tuesday.

State

Tractor-trailer crashes into fire trucks in Rowan County

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A tractor-trailer crashed into three fire trucks along Interstate 85 in Rowan County Tuesday morning, closing the southbound lanes, Highway Patrol says.