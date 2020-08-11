Advertisement

Jim’s Forecast: Another hot one with scattered PM storms

The heat index will again near 100° with storms popping up after lunchtime
By Jim Howard
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Tuesday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: LOW

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: LOW

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: LOW

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: LOW

Tuesday through Friday

Quiet mornings will give way to scattered afternoon showers and storms as temperatures rise. Highs will peak near 90° each afternoon with plenty of humidity driving the heat index to near 100°. A weak frontal boundary will stay parked to our north and west with plenty of moisture along and east of the front. Each afternoon will bring scattered showers and storms primarily to inland areas. The beaches will see a few showers during the morning hours, but generally dry afternoons. Overnight lows will struggle to dip below the mid 70s.

Saturday & Sunday

Saturday will bring another round of scattered afternoon storms with highs in the mid 80s. High pressure will try to build a bit on Sunday with a reduction in rain coverage and a up tick in temps to the upper 80s.

Tropical Update

An area of interest has been identified by the National Hurricane Center. As of Tuesday, the system had a 60% chance of being named in the next 2 days and 60% chance of being named in the next 5 days.

Hurricane Isaias:

The damage surveys from the National Weather Service continue to support the destructive nature of Hurricane Isaias. As of Friday, 7 tornadoes are confirmed throughout the area with the strongest, an EF-3 tornado, taking 2 lives in Bertie County.

