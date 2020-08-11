Greene County Senior Center holding drive-thru COVID-19 testing

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - If you haven’t already been tested for coronavirus there will be a testing site in Greene County Tuesday.

A drive-thru testing site will be at the Greene County Senior Center today from 9:00 a.m until 2:00 p.m.

You do not need to make an appointment.

Those who are tested for COVID-19 should get results within 72 hours.

