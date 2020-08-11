Greene County Senior Center holding drive-thru COVID-19 testing
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - If you haven’t already been tested for coronavirus there will be a testing site in Greene County Tuesday.
A drive-thru testing site will be at the Greene County Senior Center today from 9:00 a.m until 2:00 p.m.
You do not need to make an appointment.
Those who are tested for COVID-19 should get results within 72 hours.
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.