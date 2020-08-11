Advertisement

Greene County Senior Center holding drive-thru COVID-19 testing

In this photo taken Sunday, April 5, 2020, laboratory technician Irene Ooko prepares nasal swabs to be tested for the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19, at the Pathologists Lancet Kenya laboratory in Nairobi, Kenya.
In this photo taken Sunday, April 5, 2020, laboratory technician Irene Ooko prepares nasal swabs to be tested for the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19, at the Pathologists Lancet Kenya laboratory in Nairobi, Kenya.(AP Photo/Brian Inganga)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - If you haven’t already been tested for coronavirus there will be a testing site in Greene County Tuesday.

A drive-thru testing site will be at the Greene County Senior Center today from 9:00 a.m until 2:00 p.m.

You do not need to make an appointment.

Those who are tested for COVID-19 should get results within 72 hours.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Jim’s Forecast: Another hot one with scattered PM storms

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Jim Howard
Highs will range between 88 and 90 degrees most days this week with scattered afternoon storms.

News

Weather Authority Forecast for August 11, 2020

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Weather Authority Forecast for August 11, 2020

News

COUNTRY STRONG: Trenton native competes for Titan Games title.

Updated: 6 hours ago
COUNTRY STRONG: Trenton native competes for Titan Games title.

News

Jones County holds food distribution

Updated: 6 hours ago
Jones County workers say they’re happy to be back to work, distributing free vegetables to people in need.

Latest News

News

NCEL 08-10-20

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
NCEL 07-29-20

News

MumFest continues to make plans for fall festival

Updated: 6 hours ago
We’re about two months away from MumFest and New Bern leaders say this year the annual fall celebration will look a lot different.

News

Lawsuit claims UNC System faculty & staff at increased COVID risk by returning to campuses

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Lawsuit claims UNC System faculty and staff are at increased COVID risk by returning to campuses

News

River flooding from Isaias, flash flooding from heavy rain in Kinston

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Rain from last week's hurricane is helping push the Neuse River out of its banks once again, as heavy rain Monday caused some flash flooding.

News

Kinston man first to receive vehicle in LCC’s Cars for College program

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Kinston man first recipient of LCC's Cars for College program

News

Storm damage to C.M. Eppes Middle School means changes to start of school year

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A Greenville middle school wasn’t spared damage from Hurricane Isaias.