Election officials offer tips about upcoming election

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Election officials across the state say they have gotten many questions and concerns about mass mailings, text, phone calls and home visits ahead of the upcoming election.

Officials say many of the outreach efforts are by political and advocacy groups urging residents to request absentee by-mail ballots or to register to vote. They say this is typically legal, but can be confusing to voters when it is unsolicited.

The State Board of Elections Office is releasing the following tips to help navigate the election during the pandemic:

1) Rely on official sources, especially your state and county elections officials, for accurate information about elections and the voting process. Third-party mailings and other outreach materials may be misleading or false. Go to NCSBE.gov or your county board’s website for and up-to-date information about elections. Follow the State Board of Elections on social media.

2) Check your voter registration status with the State Board’s “Voter Search” tool. If you are not registered or want to update your registration, download, complete and sign a North Carolina Voter Registration Application. Return the application to your county board of elections. If you are an existing NCDMV customer, you can register to vote or change certain parts of your registration online here free of charge.

3) Request an absentee ballot by going to NCSBE.gov and downloading a 2020 State Absentee Ballot Request Form. The law has changed to allow request forms to be transmitted to the county board of elections office via fax or email, in addition to by mail or in person. The status of your absentee ballot request remains confidential – and cannot be viewed in your online voter record – until your marked ballot is returned to the county board office. The voter or voter’s near relative or legal guardian can still contact the county board of elections to receive that information. Absentee ballots will be mailed to voters who requested them beginning September 4.

4) If you have concerns about a mailing, please contact the group responsible for the mailing. There is rarely anything elections officials can do to stop outreach efforts.

5) State and county elections officials are not associated with third-party groups that send out mass mailings or text messages.

6) Elections officials do not randomly call or text residents to encourage them to register to vote or request absentee ballots.

7) Elections officials do not verify the accuracy of data, such as voter record data, provided by third parties in their mailings. State and county elections officials do not go door-to-door to register voters or encourage them to request absentee ballots.

8) Always ask voter registration workers who come to your door to verify their identities and organizations. If someone refuses, call the State Board office at 919-814-0700 and ask for the Investigations Division.

