Advertisement

Election officials offer tips about upcoming election

Election officials across the state say they have gotten many questions and concerns about mass mailings, text, phone calls and home visits ahead of the upcoming election.
(WBAY)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Election officials across the state say they have gotten many questions and concerns about mass mailings, text, phone calls and home visits ahead of the upcoming election.

Officials say many of the outreach efforts are by political and advocacy groups urging residents to request absentee by-mail ballots or to register to vote. They say this is typically legal, but can be confusing to voters when it is unsolicited.

The State Board of Elections Office is releasing the following tips to help navigate the election during the pandemic:

1) Rely on official sources, especially your state and county elections officials, for accurate information about elections and the voting process. Third-party mailings and other outreach materials may be misleading or false. Go to NCSBE.gov or your county board’s website for and up-to-date information about elections. Follow the State Board of Elections on social media.

2) Check your voter registration status with the State Board’s “Voter Search” tool. If you are not registered or want to update your registration, download, complete and sign a North Carolina Voter Registration Application. Return the application to your county board of elections. If you are an existing NCDMV customer, you can register to vote or change certain parts of your registration online here free of charge.

3) Request an absentee ballot by going to NCSBE.gov and downloading a 2020 State Absentee Ballot Request Form. The law has changed to allow request forms to be transmitted to the county board of elections office via fax or email, in addition to by mail or in person. The status of your absentee ballot request remains confidential – and cannot be viewed in your online voter record – until your marked ballot is returned to the county board office. The voter or voter’s near relative or legal guardian can still contact the county board of elections to receive that information. Absentee ballots will be mailed to voters who requested them beginning September 4.

4) If you have concerns about a mailing, please contact the group responsible for the mailing. There is rarely anything elections officials can do to stop outreach efforts.

5) State and county elections officials are not associated with third-party groups that send out mass mailings or text messages.

6) Elections officials do not randomly call or text residents to encourage them to register to vote or request absentee ballots.

7) Elections officials do not verify the accuracy of data, such as voter record data, provided by third parties in their mailings. State and county elections officials do not go door-to-door to register voters or encourage them to request absentee ballots.

8) Always ask voter registration workers who come to your door to verify their identities and organizations. If someone refuses, call the State Board office at 919-814-0700 and ask for the Investigations Division.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19: 4 more deaths reported in Jones County

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Jones County health officials say now eight people have died from COVID-19.

Local

Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza unveiled in Greenville

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A project dedicated to African American History was unveiled in Greenville Tuesday.

State

Tractor-trailer crashes into fire trucks in Rowan County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A tractor-trailer crashed into three fire trucks along Interstate 85 in Rowan County Tuesday morning, closing the southbound lanes, Highway Patrol says.

Morning Show

8/11: Remember to call 811 before you dig

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Calling 811 in advance of digging gives utility companies enough time to mark lines to avoid issues.

Latest News

Morning Show

Vidant offering Diabetes Prevention Program

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Liz Bateson
Vidant Health is offering a free, virtual Diabetes Prevention Program.

News

Diabetes Prevention

Updated: 2 hours ago
Diabetes Prevention

Weather

Jim’s Forecast: Another hot one with scattered PM storms

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jim Howard
Highs will range between 88 and 90 degrees most days this week with scattered afternoon storms.

News

811 Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
811 Day

News

Weather Authority Forecast for August 11, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weather Authority Forecast for August 11, 2020

News

COUNTRY STRONG: Trenton native competes for Titan Games title.

Updated: 10 hours ago
COUNTRY STRONG: Trenton native competes for Titan Games title.