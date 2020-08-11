Advertisement

ECU starts first day of school with new mask rules

By Nikki Hauser
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Students are back on campus at ECU for their first day of the school year. It’s the first time they have been back since March, and there are new rules.

ECU is requiring everyone to wear a face mask when they’re on campus and cannot be six feet apart. This means students and faculty need to wear face coverings when in the classroom, outside when not social distancing, and on the bus.

Other measures to prevent COVID-19 are also in place. “The desks are socially distanced from each other,” explained Grace Evans, a freshman at the school. “We had to wipe our desks down with Clorox wipes, and when we exit we have to go through different doorways so we don’t really get close to each other.”

For freshmen, it may be difficult to navigate a new school and the new rules at the same time. “It doesn’t feel normal,” said one. “I feel like it definitely is a little harder to meet people,” explained another.

School officials said the new rules will ultimately be safer for students and faculty in the Pirate community.

Many, like senior Boris Salswach, agree. “I mean, the heat makes it hard to keep [the mask] on, but it’s what you gotta do,” he said.

According to ECU, they’ve had 8 to 14 new positive coronavirus cases for students and 2 to 4 for employees every week since July 5th.

The school said these measures are in place for now until the chancellor decides to change or repeal them.

