ECU grad tries to reclaim Lego record

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An East Carolina graduate wants to reclaim his record for distance walked barefoot on Legos.

Russell Cassevah founded the charity “Little Bricks” after winning the Guinness world record for the feat the first time.

The organization gives sets of Legos to hospitals across the country.

But his record was recently beaten.

So Cassevah spent his day at the intersection of Memorial and Greenville Boulevard holding signs and asking people to take photos of him to post on social media, tagging YouTube and Instagram star Mr. Beast, so he can join him to help take the record back.

Cassevah says, “Someone recently broke our world record and we want to do it in a big way. We are challenging Mr. Beast and his crew to walk on Legos with us and see which one can go furthest and see who can break the Guinness world record all in the name of charity and getting Legos in the hands of hospitalized kids.”

In order to break the record again, Cassevah will have to walk more than 12,600 feet on Legos.

