Charlie’s Forecast: Storms to decrease after sunset

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Wednesday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: LOW

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: LOW

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: LOW

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: LOW

A weak disturbance is off the Georgia coast and will move northward over Eastern NC over the next couple of days. While we will not see a tropical depression or storm, we will feel tropical humidity into late week.

Wednesday, Thursday & Friday

The strength of the Bermuda High will continue to wane, leading to more opportunities for showers and storms to pop up through the rest of the week. The severe weather threat will remain low, but thunderstorms will be plentiful through the afternoon. Highs over this stretch will hold in the upper 80s with a few locations hitting the 90° mark. Overnight lows will hold in the mid 70s.

Saturday & Sunday

Saturday will bring another round of scattered afternoon storms with highs in the mid 80s. Lower humidity will punch in from the west late Saturday and Saturday night. High pressure will try to build a bit on Sunday, leading to a slight reduction in rain coverage and a up tick in temps to the upper 80s. Overnight lows will run in the low to mid 70s.

Tropical Update

A strong tropical disturbance is gaining strength in the deep Atlantic. As of Tuesday evening, the system had a 90% chance of being named in the next 2 days and 90% chance of being named in the next 5 days. The tropical disturbance was located well east of the Antilles moving westward at 15 mph.

There is a 90% chance of Josephine forming within the next 48 hours. (WITN)

Hurricane Isaias:

The damage surveys from the National Weather Service continue to support the destructive nature of Hurricane Isaias. As of Friday, 7 tornadoes are confirmed throughout the area with the strongest, an EF-3 tornado, taking 2 lives in Bertie County.