Advertisement

Charlie’s Forecast: Storms to decrease after sunset

While the storms won't make it to midnight, we'll see another round roll in tomorrow afternoon.
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Wednesday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: LOW

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: LOW

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: LOW

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: LOW

A weak disturbance is off the Georgia coast and will move northward over Eastern NC over the next couple of days. While we will not see a tropical depression or storm, we will feel tropical humidity into late week.

Wednesday, Thursday & Friday

The strength of the Bermuda High will continue to wane, leading to more opportunities for showers and storms to pop up through the rest of the week. The severe weather threat will remain low, but thunderstorms will be plentiful through the afternoon. Highs over this stretch will hold in the upper 80s with a few locations hitting the 90° mark. Overnight lows will hold in the mid 70s.

Saturday & Sunday

Saturday will bring another round of scattered afternoon storms with highs in the mid 80s. Lower humidity will punch in from the west late Saturday and Saturday night. High pressure will try to build a bit on Sunday, leading to a slight reduction in rain coverage and a up tick in temps to the upper 80s. Overnight lows will run in the low to mid 70s.

Tropical Update

A strong tropical disturbance is gaining strength in the deep Atlantic. As of Tuesday evening, the system had a 90% chance of being named in the next 2 days and 90% chance of being named in the next 5 days. The tropical disturbance was located well east of the Antilles moving westward at 15 mph.

There is a 90% chance of Josephine forming within the next 48 hours.
There is a 90% chance of Josephine forming within the next 48 hours.(WITN)

Hurricane Isaias:

The damage surveys from the National Weather Service continue to support the destructive nature of Hurricane Isaias. As of Friday, 7 tornadoes are confirmed throughout the area with the strongest, an EF-3 tornado, taking 2 lives in Bertie County.

Latest News

Hurricane

Tropical Depression 11 forms in the deep Atlantic

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
The depression is expected to reach tropical storm strength in the next two days.

Hurricane

National Hurricane Center increases tropical forecast

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
After the busiest start to the season on record, NOAA has adjusted the tropical outlook.

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for August 10, 2020

Updated: 22 hours ago

Weather

Researchers discover link between airflow over Asia and Atlantic hurricanes

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
A team of researchers at the University of Iowa has uncovered a correlation between the East Asia Subtropical Jet Stream and hurricane activity in the Atlantic Ocean.

Latest News

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast -- 8-7-2020

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:16 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast -- 8-7-2020

Hurricane

Isaias: EF-1 Tornado Confirmed in Pamlico County

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 12:16 AM EDT
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
A tornado with max winds of 100 mph was confirmed in Pamlico County.

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for August 6, 2020

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:07 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast for August 6, 2020

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast 8-6-2020

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 12:42 PM EDT

News

WITN Meteorology Team: Damage done by Isaias was expected

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:28 PM EDT
|
By Liam Collins
WITN Meteorologists say the damage they've seen in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias was in the forecast. Although Isiais made landfall as a category one hurricane, it weakened to a strong tropical storm by the time it moved through our area.

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for August 5, 2020

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 3:58 PM EDT