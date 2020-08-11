Atlantic Beach unveils the designs for new public safety building

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - The town of Atlantic Beach is unveiling the designs for its new public safety building after years of planning.

The 20,000 square foot facility will house the fire and police departments, plus the town offices for parks and recreation, planning and inspections, finance, and administration.

Mayor Trace Cooper says the current buildings are in bad shape and the new facility will withstand a category five hurricane.

Cooper says, “The building behind me used to be a liquor store, now it’s the police station and town hall. Our volunteer fire department built our fire department in the 70′s. It’s just not the quality of construction that it should be.”

The building will replace the current town hall, and stay at the same location.

The town council members will meet Thursday night to discuss the project’s budget.

Construction is scheduled to start in November.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.