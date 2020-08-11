Absentee ballots, mail-in voting focus of Presidential election

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -

Absentee ballot requests are piling up in Craven County ahead of November’s Presidential election.

But growing concerns over the expected increase in mail-in voting has elections officials reassuring voters about the integrity of the process.

"Be assured that we will process you fairly and accurately, and the election will be successful," says Craven County Board of Elections Director Meloni Wray.

But some voters are still worried about the legitimacy of the outcome.

"I'm concerned that ballots won't be mailed out on time, or that they won't make it back to be counted," says one voter.

“Because ballots are just going to be out there, I think we’re going to see some ballot harvesting. I really do,” a second voter adds.

Some fears stem from a number of changes by the Trump administration within the United States Post Office.

President Trump appointed a big Republican donor as the new Postmaster, while also re-assigning 23 Post Office executives last Friday.

Some believe the changes are an attempt to slow mail delivery service.

"My colleagues at the Post Office have assured me that's not happening. I have been in contact with the City of New Bern, been in contact with our regional reps, so the Post Office is doing everything possible," Wray explains.

But even with those efforts, elections officials say the post office is running on roughly a 10-day delay.

Which means voters need to get their mail-in requests submitted as soon as possible, and leave plenty of time for their ballot to reach the board of elections.

"I would encourage people to go ahead and get them in. If you procrastinate, the chances of you getting that ballot in time to vote, and returned, gets smaller and smaller the longer you wait," says Wray.

Craven County expects about 10,000 voters to request mail-in ballots, roughly four times more than they received in 2016.

But they're still taking extra safety precautions for those who choose to vote in-person.

"We will be social distancing inside, your voting booths will be six feet apart. The voter will be issued their own pen to use, we will be cleaning after every voter," Wray adds.

In addition to the mail-in voting and day-of voting, Craven County will have five early-voting polling locations as well.

Absentee ballots will begin going out on September 4th in Craven County. The deadline for submitting the request absentee ballots is October 27th.

