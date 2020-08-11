Advertisement

Absentee ballots in NC 7 times higher than this time in 2016

More people requesting absentee ballots due to COVID-19
More people requesting absentee ballots due to COVID-19(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Through Sunday, August 9, North Carolina voters had submitted 163,374 requests for absentee by-mail ballots for the 2020 general election, more than seven times as many as the 22,074 requests submitted at the same time in 2016.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, North Carolina elections officials are preparing for a significant increase in ballots cast by mail in 2020.

The State Board of Elections and county boards of elections across North Carolina are getting many questions about the absentee voting process.

Any registered voter in North Carolina may vote an absentee ballot by mail. The deadline to request a ballot for the November election is 5 p.m. October 27, 2020. Ballots will start being sent to voters who request them on September 4.

For the 2020 general election, only one witness is required for an absentee ballot. The voter is required to mark the ballot in the presence of the witness. The witness should not observe so closely that they can see how the voter votes.

For civilian absentee voters, the container-return envelope with the voted ballot enclosed must be returned to the county board of elections by 5 p.m. on Election Day. Absentee ballots received after 5 p.m. on Election Day will be counted if they are postmarked on or before Election Day and received by mail no later than 5 p.m. November 6, three days after the election.

The State Board of Elections has put together a list of questions and answers about voting by mail which you can find on the link below.

Questions about mail in voting

