8/11: Remember to call 811 before you dig

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With more people working from home or finishing home improvement projects, there’s another reminder to call 811 before you dig.

Howard Corey with North Carolina 811 says it’s important to call 811 three full working days prior to digging because it gives enough time to notify utility companies. It gives representatives time to mark appropriate lines.

Lines need to be marked for projects such as installing a mailbox, putting up a fence, planting trees, or building a deck. This helps avoid damage to utility lines both to your own home or neighborhood.

