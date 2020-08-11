Advertisement

8/11: Remember to call 811 before you dig

With more people working from home and completing home improvement projects, it's a reminder to call 811 before you dig.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With more people working from home or finishing home improvement projects, there’s another reminder to call 811 before you dig.

Howard Corey with North Carolina 811 says it’s important to call 811 three full working days prior to digging because it gives enough time to notify utility companies. It gives representatives time to mark appropriate lines.

Lines need to be marked for projects such as installing a mailbox, putting up a fence, planting trees, or building a deck. This helps avoid damage to utility lines both to your own home or neighborhood.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19: 4 more deaths reported in Jones County

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Jones County health officials say now eight people have died from COVID-19.

Local

Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza unveiled in Greenville

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A project dedicated to African American History was unveiled in Greenville Tuesday.

State

Tractor-trailer crashes into fire trucks in Rowan County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A tractor-trailer crashed into three fire trucks along Interstate 85 in Rowan County Tuesday morning, closing the southbound lanes, Highway Patrol says.

State

Election officials offer tips about upcoming election

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Election officials across the state say they have gotten many questions and concerns about mass mailings, text, phone calls and home visits ahead of the upcoming election.

Latest News

Morning Show

Vidant offering Diabetes Prevention Program

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Liz Bateson
Vidant Health is offering a free, virtual Diabetes Prevention Program.

News

Diabetes Prevention

Updated: 2 hours ago
Diabetes Prevention

Weather

Jim’s Forecast: Another hot one with scattered PM storms

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jim Howard
Highs will range between 88 and 90 degrees most days this week with scattered afternoon storms.

News

811 Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
811 Day

News

Weather Authority Forecast for August 11, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weather Authority Forecast for August 11, 2020

News

COUNTRY STRONG: Trenton native competes for Titan Games title.

Updated: 10 hours ago
COUNTRY STRONG: Trenton native competes for Titan Games title.