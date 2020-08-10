TRAFFIC ALERT: Craven County ramps closed

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two highway ramps are closed in Craven County.

The Department of Transportation says the U.S. 70 west entry and exit ramps from N.C. 43 are closed Monday and Tuesday so crews can pave them.

The ramps closed at 6:30 a.m. and stay closed until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Drivers on U.S. 70 west will continue on the highway to the Clarks Road exit, make a left at the exit, then turn left onto U.S. 70 east and drive about two miles to the N.C. 43 exit.

Drivers on N.C. 43 will turn onto U.S. 70 east to the South Glenburnie Road exit, make a left at the end of of the exit and then another left onto U.S. 70 west.

The construction is part of a project to bring U.S. 70 up to interstate standards between Raleigh and Morehead City. Crews are widening shoulders, milling and repaving the highway, which will be renamed Interstate 42.

