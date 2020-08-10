Advertisement

Prioritize mental health as you return to work

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Many people are making their way back into the workplace, with some companies completely opening their doors while others are blending remote and in-person work.

A recent study by Universal Health Services found 62% of respondents were more stressed, anxious, or depressed related to COVID-19. According to the CDC, depression interferes with a person’s ability to complete their job tasks and reduces their performance.

Experts at Brynn Marr Hospital in Jacksonville recommend prioritizing self-care in the workplace, whether that is finding new ways to reach a goal or forming accountability teams. They also say employers are more in tune with the emotional and mental needs of employees and are willing to work on solutions.

Employee Assistance Programs are available for many people. The programs are work-based intervention programs designed to help employees resolve personal problems that may be affecting their performance at work.

Experts say it is beneficial to ask your employer about any EAPs or options available to you. Additional resources can be found here.

