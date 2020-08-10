Advertisement

Phillip’s Forecast: Hot and muggy week ahead

Conditions will be ripe for afternoon thunderstorms from Monday through Friday.
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Monday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: LOW

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: LOW

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: LOW

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: LOW

Monday through Friday

Typical August heat and humidity will continue much of this week. Highs will peak near 90° each afternoon with plenty of humidity driving the heat index to near 100°. A weak frontal boundary will stay parked to our west with plenty of moisture along and east of the front. Each afternoon will bring scattered showers and storms primarily to inland areas. The beaches will see a few showers during the morning hours, but generally dry afternoons. Overnight lows will struggle to dip below the mid 70s.

Upcoming weekend

The weekday weather pattern will likely persist through the weekend with continued highs near 90° with more scattered afternoon storms. The rain chance will run generally near 40%.

Hurricane Isaias:

The damage surveys from the National Weather Service continue to support the destructive nature of Hurricane Isaias. As of Friday, 7 tornadoes are confirmed throughout the area with the strongest, an EF-3 tornado, taking 2 lives in Bertie County.

